Clint Capela Signing Pinpointed as Rockets' Biggest Mistake in 2025

The Houston Rockets' 2025 postseason appearance created the hunger for more. That should be expected, following a first-round postseason exit.

Taking the four-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors to seven games wasn't the goal. It still resulted in an early postseason defeat. The Rockets made significant additions in the offseason, headlined by the trade for Kevin Durant, although they paid a fairly nominal price, of Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, five second-round picks and the 10th pick of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Yet and still, the Rockets' offseason was a sign that they were going all in.

The team added Dorian Finney-Smith to help stave off the loss of Brooks and added Clint Capela to double down on the size movement and rebounding prowess on the glass, especially the offensive glass.

Not to mention giving Steven Adams an opportunity to rest throughout the season and keep him fresh in the offseason.

It made sense, in theory.

Especially for Capela, a previous franchise standout and fan favorite.

But Capela isn't the same player as his previous version from six years ago.

And according to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Capela acquisition is the Rockets' biggest regret of the year. The writer explained.

"Houston's decision not to panic-trade for a point guard replacement in the wake of Fred VanVleet's ACL tear looks like a great one. The same doesn't exactly ring true for the choice to move on from Landale in order to bring Capela back to Space City, though.

While Landale is busy breaking out in Memphis (11 points and 5.9 rebounds in just 22.3 minutes; 41 percent shooting from range), Capela is struggling to get his groove back."

Buckley continued.

"The 31-year-old appears to be aging through his decline, filling a less-than-regular role in the rotation and not being super productive when his number is called. His per-game averages of 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 points in 11 minutes aren't simply among the quietest of his career, they're also the biggest reason why his three-year, $21.5 million contract looks like one of the summer's most sizable overpays."

It's worth noting that Jock Landale and Clint Capela are two entirely different players. Especially considering what prompted the Rockets to sign Capela.

Also, it's worth noting the difference between Memphis and Houston's contending statuses. A non-contending team is afforded the luxury of giving a longer leash to prospect-level players.

Having said that, Capela has been very underwhelming this season.