Former Rockets Developmental Prospect Lands Extension
Before being a member of the Houston Rockets, Kyle Wiltjer was one of the top high school prospects in his graduating class. Wiltjer's ability to shoot from long range led to him being a five-star prospect, in addition to becoming ESPNU's 18th-ranked prospect in the 2011 class.
Wiltjer chose to play for the Kentucky Wildcats and coach John Calipari. Wiltjer was the Wildcats' best 3-point shooter off the bench, making 43.2 percent of his triples as a freshman.
The Wildcats won the national championship during Wiltjer's debut season in Lexington and lost several players to the NBA Draft, including Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Doron Lamb, and Terrence Jones.
In spite of that, Wiltjer's role in his sophomore season remained that of a reserve, prompting him to transfer to Gonzaga. Wiltjer played two seasons for the Bulldogs, averaging 18.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 51.4 percent from the field, 44.9 percent from deep, and 82.8 percent from the foul line as a starter.
Wiltjer went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft but was ultimately signed by the Rockets. Wiltjer didn't play extensively for the Rockets, as his long-range shooting took a nosedive, to the tune of 30.8 percent from three as a rookie, which happened to be his only season with the Rockets.
Wiltjer, who has been in the international vortex for the last seven years, landed a contract extension with Reyer Venice, his home last season. The 31-year-old Rockets forward shared his thoughts on his new contract.
“For me, it was an honor to sign a contract with Umana Reyer already last year because I had the opportunity to live in a city like Venice together with my family and to be part of a large organization that is like a family,” Wiltjer said via EuroHoops. “I am thrilled to have renewed the agreement because I am convinced that although our season has been positive, we will continue the work with the hunger to complete some unfinished business.”
