Former Rockets Guard Jalen Green Opens Up About Trade at Summer League
Trades are never easy, especialy for players who were deemed to be the "guy" for their franchise.
However, in Jalen Green's case, the former Rockets guard felt that his trade was looming and was not surprised when the deal was finally made to part ways between him and Houston.
Green was interviewed by Houston Chronicle reporter Danielle Lerner earlier today, and when asked about the trade, he did not hold anything back.
“Yeah, I had a feeling. They’ve been trying to trade me since last year. I’m not tripping. It’s for the better of the team,” said Green. "I know it’s a business at the end of the day. I really can’t handle how I feel. Whatever happens, happens. At the end of the day, I still got the opportunity to play basketball."
Green was not alone when talking about how the trade made him feel, as he crashed a media session for Suns teammate Dillon Brooks, who was also a part of the Kevin Durant deal. Green asked Brooks how he felt about being traded as if he were a media member himself.
"It gives me and Jalen an opportunity to showcase with Phoenix...and also motivation against Houston," Brooks said.
Jalen would also be asked by Danielle Lerner about his thoughts on playing with Devin Booker
"We are gonna shock the world," Green exclaimed.
A bold statement for a young guard now playing with a big chip on his shoulder heading into next season. The former Rocket has already been seen in the gym with some of his new teammates as he prepares for the 2025-26 season.
While no Rockets staff or players have commented on what Green or Brooks has said to the media, this will certainly be something to monitor as the mini-camp in Las Vegas continues to unfold.