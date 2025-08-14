Former Rockets Star Receives Tattoo Tribute by Son, Top Prep Prospect
Carmelo Anthony was a surefire bucket-getter during his day, who could torch you from anywhere on the floor. The one-time Houston Rockets forward would bully his opponents to get to his spots, making it practically impossible to stop him.
'Melo ranks 12th all-time in points and made 10 All-Star teams and six All-NBA teams. He also turned in arguably the best collegiate season by a freshman in NCAA history, averaging 22.2 points, 10 rebounds, 2.2 assists, winning Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament, All-Tournament, Freshman of the Year, and All-American, while capping it off with a national championship for the Syracuse Orange.
Anthony's son, Kiyan, is a star hoopster in his own right. In fact, the 18-year-old, who just graduated from Long Island Lutheran High School, was ranked by ESPN as one of the top shooting guards in his high school senior class.
The scholarship offers that he received were endless. The offers came in from USC, Florida State, Indiana, Michigan, Pittsburg, Seton Hall, Memphis, Tennessee, Arizona State, and Syracuse, with the younger Anthony committing to the latter -- following in his father's footsteps.
On Tuesday, the 6-foot-5 guard decided to ink his left arm with a tribute of his dad as a freshman at Syracuse, as the younger Anthony commemorated the senior Anthony's 2003 title run with Syracuse. The portrait shows Carmelo holding a Syracuse Post-Standard newspaper containing the headline 'Legacy' -- obviously referring to the younger Anthony's decision to commit to his father's alma mater.
The original photo shows 19-year-old Carmelo holding the same newspaper, albeit with a different headline. This one read 'Champs', referring to the 2003 national championship game between Syracuse and Kansas.
Syracuse won 81-78, with the senior Anthony pouring in 20 points -- a team-high and game-high, along with 10 rebounds and 7 assists, in 37 minutes of action (which was also a team-high).
This photo contains an image of Kiyan, however, which was a clever idea by the teenager.
The former Houston Rockets forward will be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame class on September 6th, and will be presented by Allen Iverson, his former teammate with the Denver Nuggets, and Dwyane Wade, his longtime friend -- both of which are also Hall of Famers.
As for Kiyan, he arrives on campus as part of a top-15 class for the Orange, and will have some big shoes to fill, based on the legendary run that his dad went on.