Announcer Offers Pessimism About Rockets' Chances of Making a Title Run

The Houston Rockets' next two games will give the team a great opportunity to see how they fare against one of the better teams in the Western Conference in the Los Angeles Lakers. The Rockets have a home-and-home stretch against the Lakers, who rank third in the Western Conference with a 42-25 record.

The Rockets are now fourth in the Western Conference, with the Lakers being just a half game ahead of the Rockets, following their overtime thriller over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

The Rockets have reportedly set their sights on the Lakers as a potential favorable postseason matchup, as the Lakers are significantly less athletic than the Rockets and are seemingly fairly easy to attack on the defensive end. In fact, the Lakers rank 21st in defensive efficiency on the season.

However, if the playoffs started today, Houston would be facing those same Denver Nuggets, who has their number this season. When the two teams last played, the Rockets had a poor showing, to put it politely.

The Rockets lost 129-93 and made just 12.1 percent of their outside shots, despite taking 33 triples, which was actually more than Denver attempted. Houston also went 35.7 percent from the foul line in the contest.

Which isn't a winning formula, especially against a contending team. Even a non-contending team would be difficult to beat, based on that performance.

Two games before that, the Rockets got beat by the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 145-120. Yet again, Houston struggled from deep, going 28.6% from long distance, on 8-of-28, which was good for a measly 28.6%.

Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Tim Legler isn't too bullish on the Rockets' chances of making a considerable title run.

"I think so many things have to go right for them to take on some of those top teams being talked about. Even looking at what a potential first round matchup could be.

"I think their shooting is a problem. We know that. Their defense and offensive rebounding gives them a chance most nights, but without a true, natural point guard to organize, it's just tough to operate your offense that efficiently in that area of the floor, to beat one of those teams four times."

The absence of Fred VanVleet has been regurgitated all season. By now, it sounds like a broken record.

And it could be better remedied with Reed Sheppard operating as Houston's on-ball guard. But regardless, if the Rockets aren't able to make their free throws or outside shots, it will be difficult to advance in the postseason.