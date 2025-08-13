Former Rockets Starter Ranked Among Top Shooting Guards
Fans may have to scroll fast to get to Amen Thomson's No. 7 rank on HoopsHype Top 26 Shooting Guards for 2025-26, because at No. 14 is their former first-round pick and new Phoenix Suns guard, Jalen Green.
Green was a part of the NBA's biggest trade this summer that landed superstar forward Kevin Durant in Houston. His departure was met with mixed emotions from fans, with some understanding the greatness Durant brings to the table, while others also wanted to see how the development of Green played out.
A four-year starter since being drafted in 2021, Green's 20.1-point career average has shown his ability to be a high-volume scorer throughout his tenure in Houston.
However, it has not been as consistent as the Rockets franchise has needed it to be, especially in this past season's first-round playoff exit, hence the trade for Durant.
Jalen Green is coming off his best shooting year, notching a 35.4% behind the three-point line, along with it being the second season he has played all 82 games.
In the HoopsHype article, Green ranks No. 14, right after Atlanta Hawks Dyson Daniels at No. 13 and just before veteran guard CJ McCollum at No. 15.
The NBA writer details Green's strong season last season being a positive step in his career, but also acknowledges the negatives that the young guard has also shown throughout his career.
"Green has enjoyed star-level stretches of play, including last season, when he put up 24.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 40.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc from early January through late February, a 24-game span. But his problem has always been regarding his night-to-night consistency and his efficiency. Regardless, Green has the slashing ability, the explosiveness near the basket and the tough-shot-making ability to someday be a star."
Now gearing up to play alongside the No. 5 shooting guard on the list, Devin Booker, it will be interesting to watch this season how the two shooting guards co-exist. This would be the last topic Urbina touched on when ranking Green.
"It’s also tough to see that getting much better next season while having to share so much of the offensive load with an actual star shooting guard. Maybe playing with his new star teammate could help him reach the next level of his development, simply by observing how he operates on a daily basis."
Perhaps Devin Booker's All-NBA level of play could rub off on Jalen Green, unlocking the superstar Rockets fans were waiting to see, but only time will tell just how good the two scoring guards can play with one another.