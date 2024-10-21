Inside The Rockets

Fred VanVleet Could Enter Final Season With Rockets

The Houston Rockets could opt out of their contract with Fred VanVleet at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Oct 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) handles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) handles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet was a massive part of the team's success last season, going from one of the league's worst teams to .500.

However, the 2024-25 season could mark the end of VanVleet's tenure in Houston as the point guard has a team option in his contract for next season.

VanVleet hopes that the option is accepted or a long-term deal comes next.

"I didn’t come here to be a rental," VanVleet said via Houston Chronicle reporter Jonathan Feigen. "I didn’t come here to be a free agent [again]. I came here for a long-term home. I’ve loved my time here so far. I think I have a good understanding with management and the coaches about what the future looks like with this team. The business will always take care of itself. I don’t really get too concerned with that stuff. That stuff will work itself out. But I think my family and I will be in Texas. I came here for a home, and I think I found one."

VanVleet should be a no-brainer to stay based off last season. He averaged 15 points and 5.7 assists per game, becoming a point guard that could set his teammates up for success.

The only thing holding VanVleet back from a long-term deal is timing. Both Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green are free agents at the end of the season, and each of them should be getting long-term extensions. If VanVleet's contract is added into the mix, the Rockets will be spending a lot of money on a team that has yet to make the playoffs.

With that, there is a lot riding on this season for VanVleet and the Rockets, and it could result in even newer heights for both sides.

