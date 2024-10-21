Fred VanVleet Could Enter Final Season With Rockets
Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet was a massive part of the team's success last season, going from one of the league's worst teams to .500.
However, the 2024-25 season could mark the end of VanVleet's tenure in Houston as the point guard has a team option in his contract for next season.
VanVleet hopes that the option is accepted or a long-term deal comes next.
"I didn’t come here to be a rental," VanVleet said via Houston Chronicle reporter Jonathan Feigen. "I didn’t come here to be a free agent [again]. I came here for a long-term home. I’ve loved my time here so far. I think I have a good understanding with management and the coaches about what the future looks like with this team. The business will always take care of itself. I don’t really get too concerned with that stuff. That stuff will work itself out. But I think my family and I will be in Texas. I came here for a home, and I think I found one."
VanVleet should be a no-brainer to stay based off last season. He averaged 15 points and 5.7 assists per game, becoming a point guard that could set his teammates up for success.
The only thing holding VanVleet back from a long-term deal is timing. Both Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green are free agents at the end of the season, and each of them should be getting long-term extensions. If VanVleet's contract is added into the mix, the Rockets will be spending a lot of money on a team that has yet to make the playoffs.
With that, there is a lot riding on this season for VanVleet and the Rockets, and it could result in even newer heights for both sides.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.