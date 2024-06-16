Fred VanVleet Opens Up About Leaving Raptors, First Season in Houston
Fred VanVleet was the Rockets' splash free agent acquisition in 2023, as the franchise deemed it necessary to add an established floor general, who could help change the culture and establish a defensive identity.
Not to mention VanVleet's championship experience and veteran presence, which incoming head coach Ime Udoka prioritized for the Rockets' young ball club. The Toronto Raptors didn't want to lose their leader, but the Rockets made a gargantuan offer that proved to be too difficult to match (three years- $128.5 million).
This weekend, VanVleet spoke with Fox 39's Scott Leber Rockford, Illinois, where he hails from, and explained his decision to join the Rockets and leave the Raptors.
“I think you’ve just got to take the opportunities that present themselves, and that was perfect timing. Me kind of transitioning to a veteran leadership role and using my years in Toronto and my experience to help a young team and kind of develop those guys.”
VanVleet continued, explaining how the season went and how much he enjoyed his first year in Houston.
“It was fun. It was really fun..... It was probably the most fun I’ve had in a long time. Just back to the basics enjoying the small moments. Once you win a championship you get a little spoiled and jaded, and you kind of forget how fun it was building up to that point, so actually it was back to square one learning.”
The 2019 NBA champion had a career year across the board, averaging 17.4 points, 8.1 assists (7th in the league), 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 41.6 percent from the field, and 38.7 percent from three, while ranking seventh in assists-to-turnovers.
The Rockets took a major leap in the Western Conference, posting a 41-41 record, nearly doubling their 22-win total from the previous season. VanVleet's contract has just one more guaranteed season, as the 2025-26 season has a team option.
