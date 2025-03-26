Fred VanVleet Poses Problem For Rockets
The Houston Rockets will soon have a big decision to make in regards to Fred VanVleet's future with the team.
VanVleet, 31, has a team option for next season on his contract, which also is the final year of the deal.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus labeled VanVleet as the team's "biggest flight risk" for free agency.
"Like the Pistons, the Rockets have also emerged from the depths of the lottery into playoff contention. The signing of veteran guard Fred VanVleet was vital to that transition," Pincus writes.
"Houston now needs to decide whether to pick up his $44.9 million team option. The 31-year-old wouldn't get anything close to that on the open market.
"Large extensions kick in this summer for Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün, and the Rockets want to continue upgrading their roster. The optimal path would be convincing VanVleet to opt out and re-sign on a mutually favorable multi-year deal at a lower price.
"However, that strategy would be risky. If Houston lets VanVleet hit free agency and doesn't offer enough to stay, he could move on. The most realistic path is that he stays, though."
VanVleet is an important part of the Rockets equation, but he was never expected to be the face of the franchise. With Amen Thompson coming into his own, he should be the team's point guard of the future.
The Rockets don't want to let VanVleet go without getting something in return, so it's highly unlikely that the team will just have him walk in free agency, but something will have to give this offseason.