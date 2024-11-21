Inside The Rockets

Fred VanVleet Remains Important to Rockets Future

Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet is a key cog in the machine.

Nov 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) shoots the ball as Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have a lot of young talent, and sometimes that can leave All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet overlooked.

However, VanVleet is still off to a solid start on the season, averaging 15.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets.

Even though VanVleet may not be seen as the "future" of the Rockets, he remains a key part of the team.

"It’s fair to wonder how the veteran’s role will shift in year nine on the Rockets, who have almost too many potential breakout candidates to mention. But for as long as he’s around, his particular set of skills will continue to serve as a steadying force on a young team with as much variance as any," Danny Chau of The Ringer writes.

VanVleet was important for last year's ascent from the West's worst record to .500, and now that he has an established team around him, he can become an important part of the winning formula for a potential playoff series.

VanVleet has championship experience after winning a ring with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, and that will continue to give him confidence as the season trudges in.

VanVleet and the Rockets are back in action tomorrow against the Portland Trail Blazers in the Emirates NBA Cup. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

