Fred VanVleet Return Should Help the Rockets Lower Their Turnovers
The Houston Rockets defeated the Phoenix Suns for their fourth win Wednesday night. This win helped the Rockets keep pace with the Memphis Grizzlies. With the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, the Rockets are now only a half-game behind the Lakers.
Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green had great games. Green led all scorers with 29 points, and Sengun finished with 20 points on 7-7 shooting. The Rockets also won because they only turned the ball over nine times.
That coincides with the return of Fred VanVleet, who had been out for 11 games before the Rockets game against the Sacramento Kings but unfortunately reinjured the same ankle that kept him out and missed the next three games.
Last season, the Rockets had their lowest turnover rate in franchise history as they were one of the best teams in the NBA in caring for basketball. The main reason for that was the arrival of VanVleet, who set a career-high in assists per game.
VanVleet was the first steady point guard the Rockets have had since James Harden left in 2021. The Rockets' turnovers had increased slightly this season, but they were still in the top 11 in turnovers per game. Before VanVleet's ankle injury, the Rockets averaged 13.7 turnovers per game.
In VanVleet's absence this season, the Rockets have averaged 15.4 turnovers per game. Turning the ball over can be a major issue for a team that sometimes struggles from the field. It also affects the Rockets on the defensive end, making it harder to set up their halfcourt defense.
VanVleet, from day one, has been the Rockets' leader on and off the court. Despite not being flashy or likely to show up on any highlights, he is the Rockets' calming presence, especially when the game seems to be going the wrong way for the Rockets.
Ime Udoka has mentioned multiple times over his Rockets tenure that VanVleet is like another coach on the court. VanVleet's return takes the pressure off Green and Sengun regarding getting the team in the right seats on the offensive end.
VanVleet return comes at the perfect time as the Rockets are without Reed Sheppard (wrist injury) and Amen Thompson (ankle injury). The Rockets were without a point guard for a few games and the turnover totals reflected that.
Even though the Rockets lean heavily on Green and Sengun game in and out, they have to have VanVleet on the court if they want to make any noise in the playoffs. The Rockets are back in action Friday as they host the Dallas Mavericks.
