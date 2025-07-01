Free Agent Center Clint Capela Returns to Houston Rockets
Just when Rockets fans thought their roster could not get any more loaded after adding veteran wing Dorian Finney-Smith this afternoon, Rafael Stone and his team also inked former Houston Rocket and free agent big man Clint Capela to a three-year, $21.5 million deal per Shams Charania.
Capela started his career in Houston after being drafted in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft, however he did not see any major action until his sophomore season with the Rockets, not becoming a full time starter until his fourth year which began his seven year stretch averaging a double-double with atleast 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Capela would leave Houston and join the Atlanta Hawks before the 2020-21 season, where he would spend four seasons as the starting center, before this past season, when Capela took a backseat midway through the year.
While Capela is unlikely to start in Houston, given that the center position for Houston is already taken up by All-Star Alperen Sengun. He will still offer depth and the versatility of a double-big lineup when coach Ime Udoka calls for it.
He averaged 8.9 points and 8.5 rebounds in the 55 games he played for Atlanta this past season, still showing the ability to contribute despite taking on a second-unit role.
Capela will likely split minutes with veteran center Steven Adams, as the Rockets prepare their roster to compete for an NBA Championship next season. It's been a phenomenal offseason for Houston, with a championship on the team's mind.