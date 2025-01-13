Grizzlies vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Houston Rockets are well-rested and ready to go to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies for the second time in as many games.
The Rockets were set to play on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks following their win on Thursday against the Grizzlies, but an ice storm postponed the contest, giving Houston some extra rest.
Now, they have to defend home court as they have a chance to win the season series against the Grizzlies in the third meeting of the year between the two teams.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Monday, Jan. 13
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Injury Report
Memphis Grizzlies
- SF Vince Williams Jr. (OUT - ankle)
- SG Cam Spencer (OUT - thumb)
- PG Marcus Smart (OUT - finger)
Houston Rockets
- PF Tari Eason (DOUBTFUL - lower leg)
- PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Memphis Grizzlies
- PG Ja Morant
- SG Desmond Bane
- SF Jaylen Wells
- PF Jaren Jackson Jr.
- C Zach Edey
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
