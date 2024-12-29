Heat vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

Inside The Rockets

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Miami Heat. Here's everything you need to know.

Apr 5, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Miami Heat at the Toyota Center.

The Rockets are hoping that they can get the foul taste out of their mouth from their previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Rockets lost 113-112 after leading by 15 points with just over four minutes to go in the fourth quarter. This likely led to a fiery film session that could result in an explosive performance against the Heat, who are playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Heat vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 29
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Heat vs. Rockets Injury Report

Miami Heat

  • SG Josh Richardson (QUESTIONABLE - heel)
  • SF Jimmy Butler (OUT - return to competition conditioning)
  • PG Dru Smith (OUT - Achilles)

Houston Rockets

  • PF Tari Eason (QUESTIONABLE - lower leg)
  • SF Dillon Brooks (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Heat vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Miami Heat

  • PG Tyler Herro
  • SG Duncan Robinson
  • SF Jaime Jaquez Jr.
  • PF Haywood Highsmith
  • C Bam Adebayo

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Amen Thompson
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

