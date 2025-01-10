Inside The Rockets

'He's a Dog': Jae'Sean Tate Finding Role With Rockets

Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate is making an impact for the team.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) celebrates with guard Fred VanVleet (5) after scoring a basket during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have gotten some much-needed contributions off the bench in the past few weeks from Jae'Sean Tate amidst the injury to Tari Eason.

Tate, 29, has gotten consistent playing time in nine of the last 10 games, with the exception of the team's game against the Miami Heat, where he wasn't with the team. Tate's resurgence came to an apex in the team's most recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies, where he scored a season-high 12 points in 18 minutes of action.

Rockets center Alperen Sengun praised Tate for his effort that he has given over the past few weeks.

“Since I came to the team, he’s always been a dog,” Sengun said via SportsRadio 610 reporter Adam Spolane. “He was always guarding the best player on the other team, so that’s what he is, and that’s what his character is. We love him. He’s a great teammate. He's always been a great teammate to me, especially when I'm down, he always texting me, calling me, he’s a big brother to me. I will always protect him as he does for me.”

Tate and the Rockets will look to keep things rolling when the team travels to face the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 2 p.m. CT from State Farm Arena.

Jeremy Brener
