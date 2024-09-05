HoopsHype Ranks Rockets' Steven Adams as One of Best Centers in the NBA
The last time you likely mentioned Steven Adams, he was probably universally regarded as a top center in the league. That was also probably two years ago.
In the NBA, things change rather quickly.
Adams has sustained multiple injuries to his lower extremities, which certainly changes things.
At his peak, Adams was one of the league's best rebounders and screen-setters.
Just ask Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant.
But again, he's well past his peak. Those two would also likely tell you that as well.
However, he's certainly valuable as a reserve big man. Perhaps, he's the best back-up center in the league.
In fact, HoopsHype's Frank Urbina released his rankings of the top 30 centers in the league and the 31-year-old cracked the list. Urbina explained:
"Veteran big man Steven Adams missed all of 2023-24 due to injury but looks set to return in 2024-25. We expect to see the same ole’ Adams when he gets back, an elite screen-setter who boxes out extremely well even if he doesn’t always nab rebounds at high numbers himself. Adams is also a solid finisher around the basket and an all-around well-liked player in the NBA."
The Rockets traded for Adams at the trade deadline, sending Victor Oladipo's expiring contract and three second-round draft picks to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Many view Adams as simply trade ballast for the Rockets, who are openly seeking a franchise cornerstone. Having his $12.6 million in expiring salary can only help the franchise, in the event that he's no longer able to contribute on the court.
On the court, the Rockets would certainly be elated to see him still remain one of the top players at his position.
