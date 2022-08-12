WATCH: Cuttino Mobley Getting Buckets vs. Rockets Ex Christian Wood

Christian Wood rose to league-wide fame during the past two seasons with the Houston Rockets.

But it ended up being his only two years with the team, as he was traded to the Southwest Division rival Dallas Mavericks this offseason.

Wood will join forces with Mavs All-Star guard Luka Doncic, as the big man's game is certain to be elevated from playing alongside a generational superstar. Catching lobs in the pick-and-roll, using his shooting ability to sneak out for pick-and-pops, and even defending Doncic on the perimeter in practice are all things that will help Wood grow as he aims to help lead the Mavs to a title.

But first, Wood has the tough offseason test of defending former longtime Rockets guard Cuttino "Cat" Mobley, who was drafted by Houston 41st overall in 1998.

Mobley, who turns 47 on Sept. 1, clearly wasn't making things a cakewalk for Wood, as he pulled out some nifty step-back jumpers and made things look easy over the outstretched arm of the much-younger 26-year-old.

Mobley, a member of the 1999 All-Rookie Second Team, played 11 seasons in the NBA but retired in 2010 due to a heart condition. His six seasons in Houston was the longest he spent with a team during his four different stops in the league.

His career saw him play half a season each with the Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings, before playing his final four NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Averaging 16 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in his career, Mobley's best season came in his fourth with the Rockets in the 2001-02 season. He started all 74 of the games he played in and posted a career-high scoring average of 21.7 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

And given the recent Twitter clip, maybe the Rockets should bring him on for the veteran minimum to help mentor a young, but talented group of players on coach Stephen Silas' roster.

Or maybe he'll just stick to pickup games instead.

