Rockets Acquire Heat Star Jimmy Butler in Mock Trade
The Houston Rockets are off to a fast star this season, giving them a chance to be one of the top contenders in the Western Conference.
While their current roster has grown enough to get towards the top, adding a star could solidify their place among the best in the league.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests a trade that sends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler to the Rockets for Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Steven Adams and a 2027 first-round pick (top-three protected).
"The Rockets are off to a strong start, but they still might be a star away from true contention. And they seemingly believe Butler—who grew up just outside of Houston—has enough wattage to fill that void. He fits the gritty, defense-first approach of coach Ime Udoka and could use his playmaking and gravitational pull on defenders to make life easier for Alperen Şengün, Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet," Buckley writes.
A trade like this could be something the Rockets cook up in an offseason, but the Rockets have done enough to deserve a shot to run it out with the current group to see how far it can go. Then, Houston can make adjustments once it learns that this group is good enough to make the postseason.
The Rockets are back in action on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
