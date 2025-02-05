Rockets Acquire Jaden Springer in Trade With Celtics
The Houston Rockets are making a small move in the hours leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline.
"The Boston Celtics are trading Jaden Springer and their 2030 second-round pick to the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. Both teams are also exchanging heavily protected second-rounders," ESPN insider Shams Charania tweeted.
The Rockets had an open roster spot, which allows them to take Springer on board without having to give up any other players.
For trades like this involving seldom-used players like Springer, the chances are that the Rockets made this trade to acquire another second-round pick, which they can use in a future trade down the line.
Springer, 22, was the No. 28 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, where he was drafted by former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. He spent parts of three seasons with the Sixers before being traded to the Celtics about a year ago, where he helped the franchise win a championship.
Springer has appeared in 26 games for the Celtics so far this season, averaging just 5.4 minutes per game.
Now, it remains to be seen whether or not the Rockets will keep him aboard, but if he stays with Houston, he will likely play a similar role with the team.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow to play the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
