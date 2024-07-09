Houston Rockets Add Names to Summer League Roster
The Houston Rockets made two moves yesterday regarding their Summer League roster. Many teams have their rosters completed or near-completed, but Houston had just six players rostered before two signings.
The first name the Rockets brought in was Kira Lewis Jr., the former No. 13 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Lewis Jr. After three seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans in which he averaged 5.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, Lewis was traded to the Indiana Pacers for a draft pick and cash. What would follow would be Lewis bouncing from Indiana to Toronto to Utah, before finding his way to the Rockets right before their Summer League games start.
Lewis was highly regarded in the 2020 draft due to his frame, point guard speed, and ability to attack the rim. Unfortunately, some tough seasons have him on the fringes of the NBA at this point, but he'll get a new opportunity to show he can still be effective.
The second signing came not too long after Lewis was brought in. Former TCU and Dallas Mavericks guard Mike Miles Jr. was also signed to the Summer League roster.
Miles is a point guard for the Mavericks' G League affiliate, and in 19 games, he averaged 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. At TCU, Miles was a star for the Horned Frogs, averaging 15.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. He was named a member of the All-Big 12 team twice.
The Rockets add two names with an impressive resume when talking about the landscape of Summer League players. Both have a background as effective point guards who have been trusted with the ball more often than not, and now, Lewis and Miles will get the chance to prove themselves worthy of being on an NBA team.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.