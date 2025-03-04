Houston Rockets Add Shooting Depth in Recent NBA Mock Draft
Sitting at 37-23, the Houston Rockets are one of the best-positioned teams in the NBA in the longterm.
They already boast the No. 5 ranking in the Western Conference, and one of the biggest and most talented young cores in the entire league. And even after all their success this season, the team is still slated to come away with a lottery pick at the 2025 NBA Draft due to the Phoenix Suns, who continue to slide in the West.
In a recent mock draft from NBA Draft on SI, the Rockets took UConn wing Liam McNeeley with the No. 12 overall pick.
At around 6-foot-7, McNeeley is a five-star wing making his name for the two-time defending champion UConn Huskies. While the team hasn’t lived up to expectations so far this year, McNeeley has maintained his preseason draft stock as a potential lottery pick.
On the season, he’s scored 15.3 points per game, adding 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He’s scored 42% overall, and most importantly hit on 36% of over five triples attempted per game. His size and sharpshooting are among the more appealing aspects of his game, especially for Houston.
With the Rockets, McNeeley would immediately bolster an area that’s been a struggle so far. As it stands now, Houston ranks No. 27 overall in the league in 3-point shooting at 34% from beyond the arc.
Per a scouting report on McNeeley: “Whether it’s relocating off-ball for spot-up attempts or creating his own shot on the move with the ball in his hands, McNeeley is deadly from beyond the arc in almost any situation. He boasts a very flood and mechanically repeatable shooting motion that should translate very well moving forward.”
There’s no guarantee he could slot into the rotation right away, but McNeeley at least makes sense as a longterm piece who could add ancillary skills down the line.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.