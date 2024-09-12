Rockets Forward Considering 'Stepping Away' From Basketball
The NBA life isn't always for everyone.
On Thursday, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Kelly Iko reported that Houston Rockets guard AJ Griffin is considering stepping away from the game of basketball ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Griffin, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is "seriously considering" retirement. This offseason, the guard was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Houston Rockets in a move that was a low-risk move for general manager Rafael Stone.
The trade gave Griffin a change of scenery as he was trying to re-find his footing in the NBA. During his rookie season with the Hawks, the Duke product appeared in 72 games with 12 starts, averaging 19.5 minutes per game.
In his second year, Griffin appeared in just 20 games, averaging 8.6 minutes per game. His production and opportunity decreased significantly before the Hawks decided to move on from the forward.
It's unclear what a potential role for the Rockets might look like for Griffin, and that's something that won't be known should he step away from the game of basketball.
Griffin, 21-years-old, has the potential to carve out a role for himself in the NBA long-term. He shot 39 percent on 3-pointers during his rookie season. The efficiency dropped during year two, but he was given a limited role to show that.
Joining the Rockets, Griffin's floor-spacing ability and potential as a defender -- given his 6-foot-6, 222-pound frame -- could have helped him prove to be a role player. Houston has plenty of depth and young talent, with only so many minutes to go around.
As The Athletic reports, the two sides are preparing for his departure of the team, which makes it seem likely he's headed towards retiring from basketball.
