Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Alperen Sengun: All-Star Selection Coming?

Alperen Sengun could be a candidate for the All-Star team representing the Houston Rockets.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 19, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles past Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles past Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is having a really good year.

He has been the best player on the Rockets so far this season and the team is second place in the Western Conference. That could lead to some All-Star consideration.

However, CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn believes that Sengun will fall just short of the cut.

"He is the closest thing the Rockets have to an All-Star this season, but that doesn't mean he necessarily came all that close," Quinn writes. "His offensive numbers are down meaningfully from last season, when he nearly made the team. It's just really hard to argue that an offense-first center who doesn't shoot many 3s should make the All-Star team while shooting 47% from the floor. His defense has gotten better, but it's not exactly elite or really all that close yet. If you're putting Sengun on the team, you're doing so because the Rockets are a top seed in a loaded Western Conference."

Sengun has some work to do, and he may also need some players to opt out or get hurt for him to have a shot, but he is doing all that he can do to get the Rockets to win games, and that's what matters most.

Sengun and the Rockets are back in action tomorrow night against the Miami Heat.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News