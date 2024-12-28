Rockets' Alperen Sengun: All-Star Selection Coming?
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is having a really good year.
He has been the best player on the Rockets so far this season and the team is second place in the Western Conference. That could lead to some All-Star consideration.
However, CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn believes that Sengun will fall just short of the cut.
"He is the closest thing the Rockets have to an All-Star this season, but that doesn't mean he necessarily came all that close," Quinn writes. "His offensive numbers are down meaningfully from last season, when he nearly made the team. It's just really hard to argue that an offense-first center who doesn't shoot many 3s should make the All-Star team while shooting 47% from the floor. His defense has gotten better, but it's not exactly elite or really all that close yet. If you're putting Sengun on the team, you're doing so because the Rockets are a top seed in a loaded Western Conference."
Sengun has some work to do, and he may also need some players to opt out or get hurt for him to have a shot, but he is doing all that he can do to get the Rockets to win games, and that's what matters most.
Sengun and the Rockets are back in action tomorrow night against the Miami Heat.
