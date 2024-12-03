Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Alperen Sengun Given NBA Honor

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is being recognized by the NBA.

Dec 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun has been playing out of his mind as of late, and the NBA has taken note of his stellar play.

The league announced that Sengun was named Western Conference Player of the Week for his play from Nov. 25 until Dec. 1.

In three games (all wins), Sengun averaged 21.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists for the Rockets.

Other players nominated for the award were Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Hartenstein (Oklahoma City Thunder), Quentin Grimes and Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks), James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers), Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) and his teammate Fred VanVleet (Houston Rockets).

In the Eastern Conference, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson took home the award.

Sengun's development over the course of his career has led him to this point, and to see him as a primary reason behind the Rockets' success is extremely fulfilling. There was always hope that Sengun would be a star on the next great Rockets team, and this is a sign that he can be just that.

If Sengun continues to play at this current trajectory, the Rockets should be set for a long time.

The Rockets are back in action tonight against the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.

