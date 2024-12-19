Rockets' Alperen Sengun Honored by NBA
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun has emerged for his team during the start of the season, and his play during the NBA Cup has earned him some recognition from the league.
Sengun was one of five players named to the All-Tournament Team, joining Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.
Sengun helped lead the Rockets to the semifinals of the NBA Cup before the team lost to the Thunder in last Saturday's matchup in Las Vegas.
During the Rockets' NBA Cup run, Sengun averaged 19.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game steals.
In the team's biggest win of the tournament in the quarterfinals against the Golden State Warriors, Sengun had 26 points and 11 rebounds, helping snap a losing streak against their rival that lasted nearly five years.
Sengun is a big reason why the Rockets have enjoyed a lot of success to start the season, and at just 22 years old, he has yet to reach his peak for Houston, making him a young player to watch in the NBA for many years to come.
Sengun and the Rockets are back on the floor tonight as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.