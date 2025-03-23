Rockets' Alperen Sengun Improving in One Key Area
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun has had an incredible fourth year in the league.
Sengun was named an All-Star for the first time and he flirts with consideration for his first All-NBA bid. The main success with his season is the fact that he's helping the Rockets grow in the Western Conference standings all the way to the No. 2 seed.
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka explains how Sengun has grown from last year compared to now.
"I think he's always been, obviously a really good passer and really good offensive rebounder," Udoka said of Sengun.
"I think the improvement increase has been a defensive rebounding, but I wouldn't say he's more well rounded. He's been that, but I think the attention to detail in the areas we were getting effective defensively was rebounding, so he's taking that to heart and improved it as well."
Sengun, 22, is averaging 10.5 rebounds per game, which is a career-high. He's been a big part of why the Rockets rank No. 1 in the NBA in rebounding, and he continues to make an impact on the glass every night.
If Sengun continues to play and rebound at that level, the Rockets could make a pretty deep run in the Western Conference playoffs.
Sengun and the Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Denver Nuggets, who will be without Nikola Jokic. Tipoff for the game is set for 6 p.m. CT from inside the Toyota Center. Fans can watch the game locally on Space City Home Network or out-of-network on NBA League Pass.