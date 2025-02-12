Rockets' Alperen Sengun Quietly Having Great Defensive Season

Alperen Sengun ranks No. 3 in Defensive Win Shares and No. 7 in Defensive Rating.



If you can't see how integral Alpi's defensive improvement has been to the Rockets going from No. 10 in defense last year to one of the NBA's best defenses this year then you don't know ball.