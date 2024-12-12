Rockets' Alperen Sengun Reacts to Win vs. Warriors
The Houston Rockets are en route to Sin City after a 91-90 win against the Golden State Warriors in the Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinal inside Toyota Center on Wednesday night.
The Rockets were able to beat their rival in a meaningful, playoff-like game, showcasing the growth that they have made over the course of the past four years in front of a national audience.
For Alperen Sengun, one of the longest-tenured Rockets on the roster, it was arguably his favorite moment as a professional basketball player.
“I’ve been here three and a half years now,” Sengun said via SportsRadio610 reporter Adam Spolane. “I think that was the game where I felt the best (after winning). We won against Golden State, playing against (Stephen) Curry, Draymond (Green). That’s big time. Watching them growing up, and winning against them feels great. This is the best feeling I had.”
The Rockets hadn't beaten the Warriors since Feb. 20, 2020 when Golden State was one of the worst teams in the league, so this was everyone's first win against their rival on the roster as part of Houston's team.
If the Rockets are to advance further in the NBA Cup, more of these memories and moments will happen, so they shouldn't be satisfied with just getting to Las Vegas.
