Rockets' Alperen Sengun: X-Factor vs. Warriors?
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is quite possibly the key to victory for the team against the Golden State Warriors in tomorrow's NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup.
Sengun hasn't played up to par in the first two meetings against the Warriors this season, averaging just 15 points, nine rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, all of which are lower than his yearly numbers. He also played fewer than 30 minutes in both contests due to lineups and his overall play.
ESPN writer Kevin Pelton explained Sengun's role in the upcoming matchup.
"This is the biggest NBA stage yet for Sengun, who ranks first or second on the Rockets in scoring (18.5 PPG), rebounding (10.6 RPG) and assists (5.3 APG). And the Warriors' smallball lineups present an interesting contrast for Sengun, who will need to mash inside unless coach Ime Udoka considers finishing the game without him on the court," Pelton writes.
The Rockets are a better team when Sengun is on the court, so finding a way to win with him out there is the most ideal scenario. Could the Rockets find a lineup without him that beats the Warriors? Maybe, but it's far less likely for that to happen.
Sengun and the Rockets face off against the Warriors tomorrow at Toyota Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT.
