Rockets' Amen Thompson Among Best Young Players
The Houston Rockets are happy to have Amen Thompson as part of the team's future.
The No. 4 overall pick from the 2023 NBA Draft showed signs of growth towards the end of last season, but things have taken another turn for Thompson.
ESPN named Thompson in their 25 under 25 players, slotting in at No. 22.
"Though Thompson has started just one game this season, he already has become a regular part of Houston's closing lineups by virtue of his defensive versatility. One of fewer than 10 players leaguewide averaging at least two steals per 100 plays and blocking 3% of opponent 2-point attempts, Thompson can guard any position at 6-foot-7. Offensively, Thompson is most dangerous in transition as his shooting develops. He has made just six 3-pointers this season but has shown progress at the free three line, making 73% after 68% as a rookie," ESPN insider Kevin Pelton writes.
Thompson is already a key contributor for the Rockets, but what makes him scary is the fact that he still has so much room to grow on both ends of the floor, especially on offense.
If Thompson can continue to make the same strides on offense that he has on defense, the Rockets could have a major piece to their next championship puzzle.
