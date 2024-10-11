Rockets' Amen Thompson Continues to Show His Versatility
The Houston Rockets visited the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Head coach Ime Udoka said he plans to rest different veterans in each preseason game. For this game, Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams were given a break, which led to Amen Thompson starting at point guard.
Despite a slow start for the Rockets, they were able to pull out their first win of the preseason after Jack McVeigh tied the game at the buzzer, and the Rockets pulled away in overtime. Thompson had a decent overall game, finishing with eight points, eight rebounds and three assists. He struggled from the field going 4-for-12, but overall had a solid game.
When the Houston Rockets drafted Amen Thompson in the 2023 draft, they knew that Thompson was one of the most athletic and versatile players in the entire draft. The 6'6" top-four pick had played as a point guard for the majority of his career up until his first NBA game.
Thompson was seen as a jumbo-size point guard with elite athleticism and the successor to VanVleet as a point guard. The Rockets top pick debut was delayed due to injury, but when he finally got on the court he showed exactly why he was a top five pick.
At the beginning of his NBA career, Thompson primarily served as the backup point guard. However, his role shifted when Alperen Sengun got injured. Before March, he had some experience playing as a forward, but after Sengun's injury, he started playing as the Rockets' power forward while Jabari Smith moved to center.
Thompson had a strong rookie season, but his versatility became evident when he displayed his ability to score in the post, regardless of whether a forward or a center defended him.
Despite his lack of outside shooting, Thompson significantly impacted the offensive end, not only with his inside scoring but also his elite rebounding. Of course, you can't forget his already elite defense, where he showed he could guard any position on the court.
Ultimately, Thompson's best position may not be as a point guard but as an athletic forward with elite defense. Even if that is the case, having a player who can play multiple positions, especially as a point guard, is something every team wishes they had.
