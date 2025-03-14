Amen Thompson’s Status for Mavericks-Rockets
Riding a four-game win-streak, the Houston Rockets will take on in-state rival Dallas tonight, hoping to continue their rise in the Western Conference.
Houston currently still stands at No. 5, but now sits just one full game behind the second-ranked Memphis Grizzlies. Tonight’s game agains the Mavericks will undoubtedly have implications on the NBA Playoffs, which are around a month away. The Rockets have re-found their groove after a series of lulls, beating the Pelicans twice, as well as the Magic and Suns in succession.
Unfortunately, they'll will be taking on the Mavericks without their star guard in Amen Thompson, who remains out with an ankle injury suffered Saturday versus the Pelicans.
Thompson has been among the team’s more impactful players so far this season, averaging 14.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He’s been vital in helping Houston to a 41-25 record this season, anchoring with two-way play from the starting lineup for the last several months.
He was amid a 15-point, 11-assist, nine-rebound performance, but came down on Karlo Matkovic’s foot after rising for a jumper. Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, Thompson is slated to be out for 10-14 days, a massive win for Houston considering he avoided major injury.
That timetable would put him back at least for the team’s bout with Denver on Sunday, March 23.
While Thompson’s presence is always welcome for Houston, they should have the necessary firepower to win tonight, as the Mavericks have a laundry list of injuries of their own.
