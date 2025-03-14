Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
After seeing various lulls throughout the season, the Houston Rockets are finally back on a hot-streak.
They’ve won four-straight games, and will look to win their fifth against in-state rival Dallas on Friday night.
After falling behind somewhat in the West standings due to various losing streaks, they’ve now clawed their way to just one full game behind the previously-occupied No. 2 seed. In the home stretch, every win counts tenfold towards the postseason seeding.
Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Mavericks:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Reed Sheppard — Out: Right thumb fracture
Amen Thompson — Out: Left ankle sprain
Dallas Mavericks injuries:
Anthony Davis — Out: Left adductor strain
Dante Exum — Questionable: Right hamstring tightness
Daniel Gafford — Out: Right knee sprain
Jaden Hardy — Out: Right ankle sprain
Kyrie Irving — Out: ACL tear
Kai Jones — Questionable: Left quad strain
Dereck Lively II — Out: Right ankle fracture
Olivier-Maxence Prosper — Out: Right wrist sprain
PJ Washington — Questionable: Right ankle sprain
Brandon Williams — Questionable: Left hamstring tightness
The Rockets remain without a pair of talented young guards in Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard. Thompson has come on as one of Houston’s premier players, and his avoiding major injury is a massive win for the Rockets. He won’t be back for the game against Dallas, but should have plenty of time to get in a groove before the postseason.
The Mavericks remain the most injured team we’ve seen in some time, just barely above the minimum threshold on a night-to-night basis. Star Kyrie Irving is out for the season with a torn ACL, and all signs point to newly-acquired center Anthony Davis trending towards being out the same time period.
Other notable losses for now include centers Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively, as well as Jaden Hardy and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
Players questionable to play for Dallas include contributors in Exum, Jones, Washington and Williams. The two teams tip off at 7 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.