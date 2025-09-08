Rockets' Amen Thompson Ranks as NBA's Third-Best Shooting Guard
In many respects, Amen Thompson is a unicorn. He possesses size that most point guards don't have.
In fact, because of that size (in part), Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has had the confidence to move Thompson to the wing.
But in all actuality, he can play any position on the floor. And he can certainly guard any position on the floor.
He's also a one percent athlete. For his size, he shouldn't be this athletic. This season, he'll finally be a permanent starter in the Rockets' rotation, albeit at the shooting guard position.
The lineup is expected to be as follows:
Guard: Fred VanVleet
Guard: Amen Thompson
Forward: Kevin Durant
Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
Center: Alperen Sengun
This will be Thompson's first time starting at the shooting guard position at the NBA level. However, he's instantly expected to be one of the league's best two-guards, according to Fadeaway World.
"Though he can play the forward positions with ease, Amen Thompson’s role in Houston functions like a modern shooting guard by attacking in transition, cutting, and guarding multiple positions. His defensive playmaking (1.4 steals, 1.3 blocks) and elite athleticism push him onto this list as a rising hybrid star.
In 2025-26, Amen will likely be in contention to win Most Improved Player because the only thing left in his game to improve upon is his shooting. If he can get his stroke consistent, he will hit superstardom, and it is really that simple."
Thompson was ranked as the third-best shooting guard in the NBA, behind Anthony Edwards and Donovan Mitchell.
Talk about high praise!
The 22-year-old will likely never be the scorer that Mitchell or Edwards is. But he doesn't have to.
Especially with Kevin Durant in the fold.
But at the same time, neither Edwards nor Mitchell have the defensive versatility or ability of Thompson. Even in their current version, which is their peak.
Thompson is still scratching the surface of his potential.
Thompson figures to eventually get the starting point guard job, once the franchise transitions from Fred VanVleet and gives him more of a mentor role.
Interestingly enough, Thompson's predecessor, Jalen Green, came in as the league's eighth-best scoring guard.