Houston Rockets Among Top Tier of the NBA
To say the Houston Rockets have overachieved would be a massive understatement. Once rebuilding in the basement of the NBA, the Rockets have made significant strides from where they were just two seasons ago.
Last season, Houston saw a 19-win increase from the previous season and went 41-41 under then-first-year head coach Ime Udoka. Now, with a core of Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, and others, the Rockets are 21-10, good for the second seed in the Western Conference.
Houston's hot start was highlighted in The Athletic's most recent NBA power rankings, written by Law Murray. Murray divided the league into five tiers, and the Rockets were in the first one, titled 'Top Contenders.'
"Whatever can inspire this team to keep things straight, Houston should be all for," Murray wrote. "And many of these players have great hair, so perhaps a flat iron could have intended uses too. But this gift is for a team that has struggled to keep its shots straight and on target, ranking in the bottom five in both field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. And the Rockets are still around league average offensively since they attempt more field goals per game than any team in the league. Maybe what they really need is Jimmy Butler’s 2023 Media Day perm …"
Murray was referring to the trade rumors surrounding Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and the Rockets. However, he is starting to fade from those talks as other teams arise as suitors.
To go from the draft lottery to a title contender is almost unheard of, but if Houston keeps its foot on the gas with its stellar defense, a championship may be closer than we think.
