Rockets Starting to Fade From Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors
Since the start of NBA preseason, the Houston Rockets have been linked to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. What has followed up since the rumors first arose has been a fiasco of reports, an agent calling out one of the most well-known reporters in sports, and other teams getting thrown in the mix, including the Rockets.
The Rockets were deemed the favorites to land Butler in a trade back in early December, and while it was reported that the star forward had Houston on his list of preferred destinations, things are quiet on the other end.
The Rockets are now starting to fade from the Butler trade drama, as they made it clear earlier in the season that they don't want to break up the core for a significant roster move. Butler is 35 years old and wouldn't fit the timeline of this young group.
In fact, the market for Butler is more complicated than people think, and with the latest statement from Heat president Pat Riley saying they do not want to trade the former All-Star, it looks like he's staying in South Beach.
The other teams on Butler's reported list of preferred destinations are the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks, like the Rockets, have not been reported to have interest in acquiring the star, while the Warriors and Suns remain active on the trade market.
Until further notice, count the Rockets out of the teams interested in Butler. While a deal could get done by working around salaries, the latest reports from Miami, as well as no reports from Houston's end, suggest Butler will not be moved before the Feb. 6 trade deadline and will certainly not end up with the Rockets.
