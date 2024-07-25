Houston Rockets' Biggest Strengths Entering the 2024-25 NBA Season
The Houston Rockets enter the 2024-25 season with a similar roster to last season, and a focus on developing their young core with the help of veteran leadership. A team trying to make the playoffs for the first time in five years after a 41-41 2023-24 season, there's a lot to like about the Rockets.
Slashing
Houston has multiple players who excel in attacking the basket, and stats show it. The Rockets ranked fifth in free throws attempted last season (23.4), proving their players can get to the rim for the most efficient shot.
Houston's slashers are led by rising star Jalen Green, who had a rough start to 2023-24, then found a rhythm in the second half. Other notable players who attack the basket efficiently are Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, and Amen Thompson. Alperen Sengun isn't so much a slasher from the perimeter, but rather a great post player who can back defenders down into the paint.
Defense
If it wasn't for a lackluster offense, Houston would've been competing in the postseason. Its 112.8 defensive rating (10th) nearly got them into the Play-In Tournament, going 41-41. The defense is highlighted by VanVleet, Thompson, and Dillon Brooks.
On paper, those are the best perimeter defenders. However, the statistics from last season showed there are other Rockets who can defend just as well. Of the players who received more than 15 minutes per game last season, the highest individual defensive ratings belonged to Tari Eason (106.3), Thompson (109.0), and Sengun (111.0). Head coach Ime Udoka has a plethora of defenders.
Youth
The rebuild is nearing an end for Houston, as they look to compete for a legitimate spot in the postseason, but they still have an abundance of young players. Of the 15 rostered players for the regular season, just three are above 30, and eight are 23 or younger.
The Rockets are a young, high-flying group with some veteran leadership, but ultimately still have fresh legs from the majority of their players, allowing for a faster-paced style of play.
