Rockets, Blazers Linked in Trade Idea
The Houston Rockets are counting down the days towards the Feb. 6 trade deadline, where they could look to make some moves that will shake the team up.
Newsweek writer Matt Levine suggests a deal between the Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers that would bring veteran center Robert Williams III to Houston for Jae'Sean Tate, a 2025 first-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick.
"Houston is in the midst of a very successful season and they make this move to give themselves more of a chance out West. The Rockets need some additional size to compete with the other teams in the conference and Williams III can do just that," Levine writes.
"His injury issues are a little bit of a problem, but when Williams III is healthy he is among the best energy players in the NBA. Williams III is a strong rebounder and could help the Rockets improve their bench unit.
"It's not a given that the Rockets will be back to where they are so the addition of Williams III gives them a better chance to go on a run this season. The hope is that he would be healthy but if he isn't, he is at least under contract for another season."
Williams also has familiarity with Rockets head coach Ime Udoka from their time together with the Boston Celtics.
Udoka's one season as head coach of the Celtics was Williams' best year of his career, averaging averaging 10 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. He started for the Celtics en route to the NBA Finals, where they lost to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
The Rockets could benefit with an upgrade from Jock Landale at the backup center position, and bringing Williams in could alleviate Steven Adams a little bit, so it's a move that makes sense for the team.
Giving up Tate would be tough given that he has been with the team the longest out of anyone on the roster, but considering he isn't playing much after Tari Eason returned, it's a move the Rockets can afford to make at this time.
