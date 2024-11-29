Rockets Call Up Cam Whitmore From G League
The Houston Rockets are making a slight change to their roster.
According to Space City Home Network reporter Vanessa Richardson, the Rockets are recalling Cam Whitmore from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the G League.
Whitmore, 20, was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Rockets and played a good chunk of his rookie season with the Vipers, but when he was called up midseason, he played well enough to where the team had to give him minutes.
That wasn't the case in his second season when he started off extremely cold and was ultimately freezed out of coach Ime Udoka's rotation.
He last played on Nov. 20 against the Indiana Pacers in 5:21 of garbage time before heading back to the G League.
In seven games with the Vipers this season, Whitmore is averaging 19.6 points and shooting over 50 percent from the floor. With the Vipers playing again on Saturday, it seems as if the Rockets want to keep Whitmore with the NBA team for a little while. Perhaps he will get another opportunity to prove himself and earn a spot in the rotation for the Rockets.
Whitmore could make his Rockets return on Sunday when the Oklahoma City Thunder come to town. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
