Houston Rockets' Cam Whitmore Continues To Give Back to the Community
The Houston Rockets, Cam Whitmore and the Houston Sports Authority held a community event for Houston area youth at Pro-Vision Academy. Students from elementary through high school received backpacks and swag during the event.
Whitmore also helped conduct basketball drills and led the group in a yoga session. Throughout his young career, Whitmore has used yoga to help him prepare for the NBA season. Kids attending the camp could also get free haircuts and train with Whitmore at different basketball stations.
Whitmore told Rockets on SI that he started hot yoga in his freshman year at Villanova.
It isn't widely known that Whitmore uses hot yoga as part of his training, but it seems to have already paid off in his young career. Whitmore also told Rockets on SI how he fell in love with Houston as soon as he arrived.
Since being drafted by the Rockets, Whitmore has focused on giving back to the community. Before playing a game last offseason, he hosted another basketball clinic at Houston's Harriet & Joe Foster Family YMCA.
The Rockets held two other community events earlier in the week as they continued to give back to the people of Houston. On Wednesday, Dillon Brooks hosted a basketball clinic for teenagers in the Rockets Best Shot Basketball League, a youth program designed to provide a safe and fun environment for Boys & Girls Club members.
On Friday morning, several Rockets players and Houston legend Calvin Murphy participated in a pep rally at Jack Yates High School. They also visited classes throughout the school to engage with staff and students.
Whitmore is upholding the tradition of the Rockets organization by giving back to the Houston community. After just one season, he quickly became a favorite among Rockets fans. He also spoke about the upcoming season, emphasizing how much the Houston fans have embraced and supported him.
Going into his second season, Whitmore is coming off a successful rookie campaign where he made the NBA All-Rookie Team Second Team and made a lot of teams' regret passing on him during the 2023 NBA draft.
Whitmore and the Rockets open the regular season Wednesday vs the Charlotte Hornets.
