Houston Rockets: Cam Whitmore is Essential Moving Forward
Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore has had a roller coaster sophomore season to say the least. From struggling mightily with his shooting to begin the season, to, at a point, being completely taken out of the rotation, it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for the year-two player.
However, due to injuries to some of Houston's main rotational players in Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason (who returned recently), Whitmore got another opportunity to showcase his value to the roster and didn't take it for granted.
Since returning to the rotation in late December, Whitmore is averaging 13 points per game on 45.4% shooting, including 40% from the three-point line. He's scored at least 15 points in six of the team's last 14 games and continues to be the spark the Rockets need off the bench.
Outside of veteran guard Fred VanVleet and star guard Jalen Green, there wasn't another player that could create their own shot outside the painted area when all else fails in the rotation, but since Whitmore's return, Houston has been able to rely on another piece to help elevate its middling offense.
However, it's not just his offense that has been impressive since his return to the rotation, but Whitmore's defense has improved dramatically and has been a big reason why he has continued to get valuable minutes in this stretch.
Whitmore, in an interview with The Athletic earlier this month, said that his recent jump in defense is due to his increase in effort.
"Sometimes I’m in la-la land a little bit, but that’s just on me. I owe it all to my (lack of) effort and laziness, but effort is free. It’s just something I had to do, dial in on it a little bit more and try to get on the floor with that.”
While fans tend to marvel at Whitmore's ability to get the ball in the hoop, he has focused on communicating better with his teammates and working harder on the other end of the floor which has helped the Rockets tremendously, especially when Smith Jr. and Eason have not been available.
Houston has a pivotal four-game road trip that begins on Saturday against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers and includes matchups against the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks and the Memphis Grizzlies. Whitmore will need to continue to play at a high level through this tough stretch to help keep the 29-14 Rockets a step ahead of the Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.