Houston Rockets: Cam Whitmore is Essential Moving Forward

Cam Whitmore since rejoining the Rockets rotation:



13.0 PTS

45.4 FG%

40.0 3P% (5.0 3PA/g) 🔥

81.8 FT%

• 16 game sample

• 20.9 minutes per game



