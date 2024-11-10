Rockets: Cam Whitmore Leads Rio Grande Valley Vipers to an Opening Win
The Houston Rockets sent Whitmore down to the Vipers in a surprising move on Thursday. After his successful rookie campaign last season, many believed Whitmore had a chance to take the next step in his second season.
Whitmore has had a slow start to the season. He has made only one 3-pointer out of 18 attempts and, at times, has struggled to find the right defensive position. With the addition of Reed Sheppard this season and his lack of early success, the Rockets decided it would be best for Whitmore to spend some time in the Valley.
Whitmore took the court Saturday night as the Vipers hosted the Memphis Hustle to open the season. The Vipers got off to a slow start, trailing 9-0 early in the game. They battled back and cut the deficit down to four at halftime.
It was a tight battle throughout, but Whitmore and the Vipers were able to pull away late in the game and secure the victory 103-97. After a slow start, Whitmore seemed to get into the flow of the game, finishing with 28 points. More importantly, he shot 10 of 15 from the field and made four out of eight 3-pointers.
Although it's the G League, and he may not be facing the same level of competition, seeing successful shots could help Whitmore turn his season around. After the game, Whitmore spoke with RGV Sports about his first game this season with the Vipers.
During the press conference, Whitmore said he wanted to get his conditioning back and get some reps in while with the Vipers. Whitmore understands that the Vipers have been working on their own game plan all offseason, and he doesn't want to get in the way of that.
It is always a balancing act for coaches when it comes to implementing players who are sent from the NBA. On the one hand, you must help that player work on the parts of their game the Rockets want him to work on. On the other hand, you have your team and players who will be with you the entire season.
This is Whitmore's second stint with the Vipers after spending time with them in his rookie season. This time, Whitmore will try to get back his rhythm and work on other aspects of his game. It will likely be a short stint for Whitmore in the Valley, but it is off to a good start.
