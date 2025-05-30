Houston Rockets Can Add Veteran Point Guard This Summer
The Houston Rockets were one of the most exciting teams in the Western Conference during the 2024-25 season, finishing with the No. 2 seed and an impressive 52-30 record. Now, as they prepare for the 2025-26 campaign, head coach Ime Udoka and his staff will look to fill the gaps needed to make a push for yet another playoff run.
One position that needs some depth is the point guard spot, and while it is more than likely going to be occupied by Fred VanVleet as the starter, Houston will need someone to man the second unit and become that rotational piece later down the stretch when players need rest days.
As the free agency markets currently sit, the depth for true point guards is abysmal, let alone a point guard for a team-friendly price.
One free agent that could offer his services to the Houston Rockets is veteran point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Dinwiddie spent the 2024-25 season with the Dallas Mavericks, serving as their backup point guard, playing in almost every game last season except for three.
He was also able to start in the absence of Kyrie Irving for 30 games to cap off the season, while putting together some modest averages at 11 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds on 27 minutes per game.
Dinwiddie has a high basketball IQ and is a team-first player that the Rockets' young wings could benefit from. He does not shy away from being a locker room leader and savvy veteran for rookies to rub shoulders with, something plenty of the Houston players can benefit from having.
Coming off a one-year deal for only $3 million, Dinwiddie will not command a large contract in free agency. If the Rockets can lock him down for a team-friendly price, then it would be a great move for the team.