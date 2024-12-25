Houston Rockets: Can Cam Whitmore Carve Out a Role Again?
Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore has been the odd man out on the team so far this season, going back and forth from the G League and the active roster. But with players managing some nagging injuries, an opportunity opened up for Whitmore to show that he belongs in the rotation.
Forward Tari Eason has missed the last couple of games due to injury management of his lower left leg, giving Whitmore a chance to play double-digit minutes for the first time since late October.
The athletic forward did not disappoint in those minutes, scoring at least 11 points in two straight outings, including a 17-point outburst against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, showcasing his ability to put the ball in the basket when called upon.
His play off the bench was very impactful on Sunday night as he made up for Fred VanVleet's awful shooting night by scoring 11 points and playing high-energy defense, ending the game +14 in the box score.
It seems like the time in the G League, and a little added opportunity, paid off for Whitmore as he has found his shooting stroke once again. The question now is whether or not he can stick around in the rotation once Eason returns.
There might be a real shot this time around for Whitmore to cotninue to get valuable, high-impact minutes off the bench. The Rockets are still desperate for some offensive consistency. The athletic forward has shown over the past two games that he can score efficiently and at a very high rate.
Whitmore can be the guy Houston could rely on when it cannot find any source of offense from ist starting five. There have been many moments where the team has gone in a long dry spell because guard Jalen Green can buy a bucket, or star center Alperen Şengün is having trouble scoring down in the paint.
Whitmore can off-set these issues if given the right opportunity. This is something the Rockets must explore as they head into the new year.
