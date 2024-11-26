Rockets Can Inch Closer to NBA Cup Quarterfinals vs. Wolves
The Houston Rockets face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their third NBA Cup game tonight at the Target Center.
The Rockets have a chance to grow their lead in West Group A with a win tonight against the Wolves. It would improve their record to 3-0 and likely secure them a spot in the quarterfinals by increasing their league-best +49 point differential.
The Rockets and Wolves are the only two teams in action tonight in West Group A, and the winner of the game will be in first place either as part of a tie or in the lead.
If the Rockets were to win, another victory on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings would clinch the group for Houston, but there is a chance the team could also earn a spot in the quarterfinals based on what happens in group play on Friday.
While the Wolves lost to the Portland Trail Blazers earlier in the month, they should not be underestimated. Minnesota has been impressive at home this season, winning five of seven games, so the matchup shouldn't be an easy one for Houston.
Advancing in the NBA Cup will be important for the Rockets in terms of boosting morale, giving the team valuable in-game playoff experience and proving to the rest of the league that they are back in the postseason conversation, so performing well in the tournament is paramount.
