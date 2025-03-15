Rockets Can Match Suns' Asking Price For Kevin Durant
The Houston Rockets have long been linked to the Phoenix Suns when it comes to Kevin Durant trade rumors.
The buzz surrounding a Durant trade continues to grow, and The Arizona Republic reporter Duane Rankin shared what the asking price could be from the Suns.
"Sources informed The Republic the most ideal return on a Durant trade is regaining three first-round picks and a young player as part of a multi-team deal tied to getting under the second apron," Rankin writes.
The Rockets have three of Phoenix's future draft picks, so that should satisfy things from that standpoint. The young player that could go to the Suns could be Jalen Green, whose extension kicks in next year and will have the salary to match Durant.
That doesn't mean that the Rockets would swap Green for Durant, but Houston would have to see how well the young guard performs in his first playoff run with the team.
This further proves the point that the Rockets will be thrown into trade rumors for Durant, Booker and any move the Suns try to make to blow things up in order to get back to the way things were.
In the meantime, the Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.