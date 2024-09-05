Rockets Can Play 'Waiting Game' with Jalen Green
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has just one year remaining on his rookie contract before he becomes a restricted free agent next summer.
Green's restricted free agency will be tough to navigate, but the Rockets are the ones with leverage when it comes to negotiations.
"Green wasn't named an All-Star like [Toronto Raptors forward Scottie] Barnes, and his team didn't make the playoffs like [Orlando Magic forward Franz] Wagner's and [Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan] Mobley's. But he's a potent scorer who contributed to the Rockets' resurgence, winning 41 games after an awful 22-win 2022-23 campaign," Bleacher Report contributor Eric Pincus writes. "If there's a team to play the waiting game to restricted free agency, it's the Rockets. Green may not have a lucrative offer sheet waiting for him next July. While he can point to the extensions signed by Nos. 1, 3 and 4, Houston may come in a little lower."
It remains to be seen what Green's market will look like, and it will likely be determined on how well he performs in the upcoming season. If he takes another step in the right direction, Green could warrant a maximum contract. If not, he could still earn a highly-touted deal, but the Rockets will always have the final say on whether or not he should be part of the team's future plans.
