Rockets Can Shock the NBA This Season

The Houston Rockets have been a pleasant surprise, but that can evolve into the most shocking team in the NBA.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) reacts after making a basket during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets came into the season with expectations to be good, but they may not have expected to be as strong as they were in the first half.

The Rockets are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference, only trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets, which is a far cry from where the team was two years ago at the bottom of the barrel.

Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that the Rockets can compete for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

"The Rockets have slipped in the standings, notably timed with an injury to Fred VanVleet (ankle). They must regain their footing, especially offensively, to reclaim second or third place in the West," Pincus writes.

"Houston has lost more games than the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers —but all three are within range.

"At a minimum, the Rockets should hold off the Lakers for home-court advantage in the first round and lower teams like the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves. The latter must get through the play-in to earn a proper postseason berth."

It's a big jump to go from the lottery to homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but the Rockets may be able to make that launch this season.

Published
