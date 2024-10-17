Rockets' Center Depth Evidently Fixed in Preseason Win
Following the end of last season, the Houston Rockets had somewhat of a problem at the forward and center positions. While the Rockets ranked high in rebounding statistics, the team lacked height and depth.
Tari Eason missed most of the season due to injury, which meant that Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. were left to do most of the rebounding and shot-blocking. It worked most of the time, but after the Rockets traded for veteran center Steven Adams, it looked like their issue of having height in the paint was fixed.
The solution was evident in yesterday's 118-98 preseason win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The perimeter defense was elite, but so was the paint defense. Houston held New Orleans to shoot just 45.8% inside the arc.
The Rockets out-rebounded the Pelicans significantly, grabbing 62 boards to their 47. Adams, Sengun, and Smith Jr. combined for 27 rebounds, with Adams (11) and Smith Jr. (10) showing up their prowess in the paint.
Last season, Sengun averaged 9.3 rebounds per game. It looks like that number may go down this season but for the right reasons. Sengun doesn't have to be as much of an anchor in the paint now that the Rockets are developing Smith Jr. and Adams is healthy. Adams, who came over in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, averaged 11.5 boards in the 2022-23 season.
With GM Rafael Stone doing an excellent of filling the holes in the Rockets' roster, Houston's playoff aspirations are certainly valid. It's only preseason, but this win was a great sign of things to come.
