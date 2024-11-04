Inside The Rockets

Rockets Coach Explains Alperen Sengun's Benching vs. Warriors

Alperen Sengun didn't play much for the Houston Rockets in their overtime loss against the Golden State Warriors.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) prior to the game against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) prior to the game against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Rockets fans were surprised to see Alperen Sengun on the floor for just 21 minutes in the team's overtime loss against the Golden State Warriors despite his 14 points and 10 rebounds in limited action.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka explained why he benched Sengun and what he needs to do to earn clutch-time minutes.

"He’s got to find a rhythm, for sure," Udoka said via Rockets Wire reporter Brian Barefield. "Whether it’s getting himself into shape to play, early season, might be part of it ... but sometimes he’s had point-blank misses that he didn’t have as much of last year. So, we’ll continue to work with him and get him the right looks. Obviously, he’ll snap out of that, because the quality looks are too good. You’re not going to continue to miss those."

The Rockets signed Sengun to a five-year, $185 million extension just before the start of the season, so it's somewhat of a surprise to see the team not play him in a crucial game down the stretch.

The Rockets dug themselves into a 31-point deficit in the second quarter against the Warriors but managed to chip away on a run fueled by backup forward Tari Eason.

That could have also led to the decision to have Sengun on the bench to end the game, but the move shows that even though the Rockets center has the long-term stamp of approval from the front office, he still has to earn his way onto the court.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News