Rockets Coach Explains Alperen Sengun's Benching vs. Warriors
Houston Rockets fans were surprised to see Alperen Sengun on the floor for just 21 minutes in the team's overtime loss against the Golden State Warriors despite his 14 points and 10 rebounds in limited action.
Rockets coach Ime Udoka explained why he benched Sengun and what he needs to do to earn clutch-time minutes.
"He’s got to find a rhythm, for sure," Udoka said via Rockets Wire reporter Brian Barefield. "Whether it’s getting himself into shape to play, early season, might be part of it ... but sometimes he’s had point-blank misses that he didn’t have as much of last year. So, we’ll continue to work with him and get him the right looks. Obviously, he’ll snap out of that, because the quality looks are too good. You’re not going to continue to miss those."
The Rockets signed Sengun to a five-year, $185 million extension just before the start of the season, so it's somewhat of a surprise to see the team not play him in a crucial game down the stretch.
The Rockets dug themselves into a 31-point deficit in the second quarter against the Warriors but managed to chip away on a run fueled by backup forward Tari Eason.
That could have also led to the decision to have Sengun on the bench to end the game, but the move shows that even though the Rockets center has the long-term stamp of approval from the front office, he still has to earn his way onto the court.
